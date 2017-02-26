Jesus Take The Wheel: 8-Year-Old Houston Girl Fatally Shot In Road Rage Incident

Shooter Wanted In Slaying Of 8-Year-Old Following Houston Car Accident

This story is unbelievably sad. 8-year-old DeMaree Adkins is dead following an early morning collision Saturday, however it wasn’t the crash that killed her.

Adkins mom, Latoyia Thomas told the Houston Chronicle she was just minutes from home after getting her hair braided around 2 AM Saturday, while her daughter DeMaree was asleep in the backseat. As she approached the light at the intersection of Beltway 8 and West Fuqua, a speeding Pontiac collided with her Black Honda Accord.

“I was going through the light and through my peripheral vision I could see a car coming at a high rate of speed,” Thomas said. “We collided.” “I called her name and I said, Are you OK?” Thomas remembers asking her daughter after the accident. “Yeah I’m OK. What happened mama?” Atkins asked.

After the accident, Thomas says another car drove up. She saw a woman step out of the vehicle and star shooting a gun. The driver of the Pontiac got into the vehicle, a dark sedan and the car took off. Thomas says she wasn’t even aware her daughter had been struck by the gunfire until she attempted to take her out of the car and noticed blood on her jacket.

“I told her to stay with me, stay with me,” Thomas said, breaking down into tears. “Her body just went limp.”

Adkins was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she later died.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“We don’t know if they were firing at each other and struck the vehicle, or if once the accident happened, they got angry, jumped out and they shot the vehicle,” said HPD homicide detective David Stark. “We just don’t know.”

Stark says between five and seven shots were fired at Thomas’ vehicle. Police are still looking for the drivers of the white Pontiac which was left at the scene and the dark, four-door sedan.

There are no suspects in custody and no motive known for the shooting.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest and filing of charges. Anyone with information should call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Yesterday Thomas made a public plea for the shooter to turn themselves in.

8 yo girl killed by gunfire off the Beltway in SW Houston. Her mother is making a plea that the killer come forward @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/rSVdIlaVRW — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 25, 2017

“If the person has any conscience, any heart, please turn yourself in,” she said.

Seems highly unlikely anyone would turn themselves in but if that Pontiac wasn’t stolen it shouldn’t be too hard to find out whose it was since it was left at the scene. Prayers up for the Adkins/Thomas family.

Whoever killed that baby ain’t isht. That is for sure.

