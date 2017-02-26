Yuck On Yuck: KFC’s Promoting A ‘Clean Eating’ Cauliflower & Kale Burger

Is this real???

KFC UK Promotes Cauliflower & Kale Burger

As people continue to find new and adventurous ways to lead healthier lifestyles, a fast food restaurant is harping on that and getting creative.

KFC UK’s recent promotion of a healthy new menu item is making international headlines. Last week the chicken chain released a video of a clean eating cauliflower and kale burger that they say will hit restaurants soon.

The “burger” is in collaboration with blogger Figgy Poppleton-Rice and includes a chia-seed cauliflower bun, unsweetened almond yogurt, ice Cube relish (huh?), British kale and chicken breast.

The menu item isn’t too far fetched for Figgy Poppletonn-Rice, she enjoys creating creations like vegan hot dogs (that are really carrots inside of eggplants)…

and salad drizzled with ice.

What…the…hell???

This HAS to be a joke, right?

There’s no way people would really dish out dough for a cauliflower and kale burger—or would they???