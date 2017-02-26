NJ High School Develops Special Curriculum To Prepare Students For “N-Word” Use

Despite a petition by the NAACP, a predominantly white high school (61% white, 17% Asian, 11% Latino, 8% black, 4% mixed race) in Cherry Hill, NJ will allow the use of the N-word in an upcoming musical performance, Ragtime, put on by the students. Originally the plan was to remove the racial slur completely, but due to copyright issues, the choice was to either perform the play’s script as is or perform something completely different without derogatory terms. The school district decided that the show must go on and are preparing its students…

According to Philly.com:

History and English classes for thousands of students at Cherry Hill East will take a detour to tackle a hefty subject: race and the N-word. The South Jersey district has developed a special curriculum to discuss those sensitive themes before a controversial production of the musical Ragtime hits the school’s stage next month for a nine-day run. Superintendent Joseph Meloche, who made the decision to allow the musical to go on as written with racial slurs, said the required class discussions about racism and stereotypes were an important first step for the district of 11,350 students.

“This is a discussion that has to take place,” Meloche said in an interview Friday. “This is not a discussion that will end when the curtain closes for the final time on Ragtime.” Ragtime depicts the fictional story of a black family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy white couple in New York at the start of the 20th century. It includes themes of racism, intolerance, and injustice. The N-word is uttered several times by the lead character.

In addition to the classroom discussion, every student at Cherry Hill East will have the option to see the play during school, the superintendent said. Attendance is voluntary, he said. Meloche said he met with a group of black students about two weeks ago to hear their concerns. Another meeting is planned, he said. The district is also trying to arrange for Brian Stokes Mitchell, who starred in Ragtime on Broadway as Coalhouse Walker Jr., to meet with Cherry Hill East students to discuss the musical and racism.