Ring Off: Blac Chyna Steps Out Rocking All Black Following Rumored Break Up With Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Ringless But In Good Spirits After Breakup With Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna appeared to be in good spirits as she was stepped out Saturday to run errands at Chase Bank in Los Angeles. The dancer turned reality star rocked an all black Puma ensemble which she paired with a red Louis Vuitton mini. Is she mourning her relationship with baby daddy Rob Kardashian or nah?

As you can see from the photos, Chyna isn’t wearing her engagement ring. Makes sense, since news broke recently that Chyna and Rob were getting off the rollercoaster ride their relationship has been and giving up on their engagement for good. Rob once said on their show that he wouldn’t expect Chyna to give his ring back, but it seems appropriate she’d take it off. If you were Chyna would you return the ring, or keep it as a memento for baby Dream?

