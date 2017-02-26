R.I.P. Actor Bill Paxton Dead At 61



R.I.P.

Actor Bill Paxton Dies

An actor known for his roles in “Twister” and “Alien” has died. Reps for Bill Paxton confirm that the veteran actor died Saturday from surgery complications.

He was 61-years-old and is survived by his wife Louise Newbury and two children.

TMZ obtained a statement from his family that reads,

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Just two weeks ago Paxton was spotted at the 48th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Conference Center with his “Training Day” costars Lex Scott Davis and Justin Cornwell.



Paxton a played police officer on the CBS program that’s based on Antonie Fuqua’s hit.

This is such sad news for Bill Paxton fans and for his family.

What’s your favorite Bill Paxton movie???

WENN