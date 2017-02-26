Casey Affleck Calls Trump’s Policies “Abhorrent” And “Un-American” During Spirit Awards Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Casey Affleck Slams Trump Policies

We’ve been really trying to avoid feeling any type of positive vibes for Casey Affleck for a number of reasons, one of them being that he’s a relative of Ben Affleck’s who definitely reaps plenty of the nepotistic benefits of being Ben’s little brother, another being that he’s pretty much the only thing standing in the way of Denzel getting a Best Actor Oscar tonight for “Fences” and the last being that he hasn’t been half as clumsy as Nate Parker when maneuvering around questions about his shady past which includes sexual assault allegations, but clearly the guy is trying to redeem himself and after the speech he gave at the Independent Spirit Awards Saturday night we may even have to watch ‘Manchester By The Sea’ finally.

After all — besides slamming Donald Trump’s policies for being un-American he also quoted our director homie Ezra Edelman’s mom — Marian Wright Edelman, who is a national treasure and an absolute HERO of a black woman (she founded the Children’s Defense Fund). Edelman last week penned a beautiful op-ed for the Huffington Post which discussed how the family of Frederick Douglass stepped up following President Trump’s Black History Month breakfast blunder to remind the country of his legacy. In that piece, Edelman called this a “time to struggle for the future of the soul of our nation.”

“I know this feels preachy and boring and I’m preaching to the choir but I’m just lending my little voice to the chorus here,” Affleck added. “And saying that all of you, [if] you are struggling, you’re doing it so, so well and speaking up and I’m really proud to be a part of this community for that reason.”

Clap for him?