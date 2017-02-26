Black Lives Matter At The Spirit Awards

- By Bossip Staff
Kerry Washington Janelle Monae 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica Beach WENN

Black Hollywood Makes A Statement At The Independent Spirit Awards

The Spirit Awards were held on Saturday and they set the tone for all types of Black Excellence sure to be coming our way on Oscar Sunday. We were excited to see Kerry Washington post up for photos with Janelle Monae. Both ladies looking absolutely stunning and gorgeous in every way. Kerry’s hubby Nnamdi Asomugha also made a rare appearance at the event.

Taraji P Henson 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica Beach WENN

Taraji P. Henson looked beautiful as always. She’s become such a pro at always showing up looking stunning.

Ruth Negga 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica Beach WENN

We love to see Ruth Negga on a carpet. She did such an amazing job in “Loving.”

Sasha Lane 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica Beach WENN

Relative newcomer Sasha Lane also made a big statement at the awards in her Black Lives Matter jersey. Sasha is the star of “American Honey” which also starred Shia Labeouf

Sasha is multi-racial. Her dad is black and mom is part Maori from New Zealand.

WENN

