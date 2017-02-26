Shots Fired At CiCi? Future Blasts Ex On “My Collection,” “She F***ed 2 Rappers And 3 Singers”

Future Not Finished Talking About Ciara, Goes IN On “My Collection”

After the legal troubles Future faced following his little Twitter rants about Ciara you would think the rapper wouldn’t want those kind of problems anymore — but apparently Nayvadius is still out here not giving any fawks because his latest release ‘HNDRXX’ features a song called “My Collection” that goes pretty damn hard at his baby mom — and the lyrics seem to be undeniably about her.

She told me she was an angel

She f**ked two rappers and three singers

She got a few athletes on speed dial

I’m tryna get the case dismissed before I see trial

And these codeine habits ain’t got nothin’ to do with my lil’ child

No this codeine ain’t got nothin’ to do with my lil’ child

Considering the custody case the pair had over baby Future it seems pretty obvious who he’s talking about. Not to mention Bow Wow and 50 Cent are two rappers. Who are the three singers though? And which athletes are on speed dial. Obviously Russell Wilson, maybe Amare Stoudemire too… Who else though?

The lyric appears later in the song as well as Future raps:

She told me she was an angel

She f**ked two rappers and three singers

I’ma keep it genuine and tell the truth to you

I got this jawn, she know what to do with me

And right now I don’t know what to do with you

I don’t wanna sound like I’m bein’ rude with you

She caught a red eye, leavin’ L.A

I shoulda gave her to the valet

And I had to tell her ’bout Miami

After she came with no panty

The last part of the verse sounds like it’s about somebody else though. Maybe Larsa?

What do you think about Future’s messy lyrics? Should he leave Ciara alone? After all she’s now married to someone else with a baby on the way. Or is he entitled to tell his story as he so chooses?