Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2017 Oscars?

Was Taraji P. Henson Or Janelle Monae Best Dressed At The 2017 Oscars

Taraji P. Henson has been slaying red carpets all year, but everything about her 2017 Oscars look is breathtaking — from her makeup to that slit giving us a great glimpse of her gams. The deep blue velvet is amazing right? We loved this look, but there was so much beauty on the Oscars red carpet.

We’d be especially wrong not to mention the beauty that is Janelle Monae. All the sparkle and shine of gold and silver intertwined into black tulle made her ball gown one truly worth checking out on the Oscars red carpet. And of course we have to talk about the pixie cut Janelle rocked with a golden headpiece. Just beautiful right? If you had to choose between these ladies, who would you say looked most bangin?

Have a look at more of the talent from the red carpet below but don’t forget to weigh in in the comments section!

SplashNews/WENN