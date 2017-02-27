Let’s Laugh At All The White People Calling ‘Get Out’ Anti-White

Racists Hate ‘Get Out’

Get Out is in theaters and is killing it in the box office, becoming the highest grossing movie of the weekend. The movie, about what happens when a black guy goes to visit his white girlfriend’s family. The movie is real, hilarious and full of microaggressions. Of course, when a successful movie like this happens, people get aaaaaangry.

Them: Get Out is racist and anti-white. Whoever wrote this hates white people!

Jordan Peele: My mother and wife are white women. pic.twitter.com/6sATLrKjSe — Nev Patel (@unicorninkk) February 26, 2017

VERY ANGRY. You know a movie is doing the right thing when people get this big mad over it. And you know how we do…we laugh at these big mad people because that’s what we do. Let’s laugh and enjoy.