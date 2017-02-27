Mahershala Ali & Viola Davis Won #Oscars So Everything’s LIT



Congratulations!

Mahershala Ali And Viola Davis Win Oscars

Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won BIG tonight at the Oscars and people couldn’t be more elated.

During the 89th Academy Awards, Mahershala beat out Michael Shannon for “Nocturnal Animals” and Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water” to take him the gold for his portrayal of drug dealer Juan in “Moonlight.”

“I had so many wonderful teachers and they taught me it wasn’t about you — it’s about these characters you’re serving and I’m so blessed to have this opportunity,” said the humble actor while getting his trophy.

His win made him the FIRST Muslim actor in history to ever win an Oscar.

Mahershala Ali's heartfelt acceptance speech after his #Moonlight win, making him the first Muslim actor to win an #Oscar! pic.twitter.com/yv9JeVMtH3 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 27, 2017

Later, Viola won Best Supporting Actress, beating out fellow black girl magic mavens Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Fences” and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight.”

“I became an artist, and thank god I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” said Viola who was moved to tears. “So here’s to August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.”

Viola Davis: "I became an artist because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WhbYhfqIsS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Twitter was of course on fire to see these two actors get their just due.

Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis have me like YASSSSSSSS #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sXyBG36zrn — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) February 27, 2017

IT’S LIT!

What do YOU think about Mahershala and Viola winning Oscars???

More on the flip.

Splash News