Mahershala Ali & Viola Davis Won #Oscars So Everything’s LIT

- By Bossip Staff
Congratulations!

Mahershala Ali And Viola Davis Win Oscars

Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won BIG tonight at the Oscars and people couldn’t be more elated.

During the 89th Academy Awards, Mahershala beat out Michael Shannon for “Nocturnal Animals” and Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water” to take him the gold for his portrayal of drug dealer Juan in “Moonlight.”

“I had so many wonderful teachers and they taught me it wasn’t about you — it’s about these characters you’re serving and I’m so blessed to have this opportunity,” said the humble actor while getting his trophy.

His win made him the FIRST Muslim actor in history to ever win an Oscar.

Later, Viola won Best Supporting Actress, beating out fellow black girl magic mavens Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Fences” and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight.”

“I became an artist, and thank god I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” said Viola who was moved to tears. “So here’s to August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.”

Twitter was of course on fire to see these two actors get their just due.

IT’S LIT!

What do YOU think about Mahershala and Viola winning Oscars???

2017 Academy Awards - Arrivals Pictured: Mahershala Ali Ref: SPL1451889 260217 Picture by: Valerie Goodloe / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

2017 Academy Awards - Arrivals Pictured: Viola Davis Ref: SPL1451948 260217 Picture by: Valerie Goodloe / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

