Halle Berry’s Jacked Up Oscars Hair Is Being Dragged Back To Isaiah

Halle Berry’s Oscar Hair

Halle Berry is one of the finest women in all of celebrityville. She’s definitely an all-timer. However, even Michael Jordan misses dunks. And Halle definitely pulled up to the Oscars with a jacked up…wig(?)…or maybe her real hair? Whatever the case, she out here looking crazy.

Wait.. are white tears really upset about them being portrayed as racist in Get Out? pic.twitter.com/9DV957v5qH — ej (@theejwave) February 27, 2017

Man, we hate it had to be Halle. Pour out some liquor for the all-time bae for looking like a maniac. Oh well, the jokes are going to still be flowing. Believe that.