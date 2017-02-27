Halle Berry’s Jacked Up Oscars Hair Is Being Dragged Back To Isaiah
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Halle Berry’s Oscar Hair
Halle Berry is one of the finest women in all of celebrityville. She’s definitely an all-timer. However, even Michael Jordan misses dunks. And Halle definitely pulled up to the Oscars with a jacked up…wig(?)…or maybe her real hair? Whatever the case, she out here looking crazy.
Man, we hate it had to be Halle. Pour out some liquor for the all-time bae for looking like a maniac. Oh well, the jokes are going to still be flowing. Believe that.