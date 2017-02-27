No One Asked: Here’s How Yandy Inserted Herself Into The Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj Feud

Yandy Thrown Under Nicki/Remy Bus

Everyone was talking about the Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj feud all weekend. For most people it was wise to just duck out of the way and pretend nothing happened. Yandy, though, tried a bit TOO hard to make it like she didn’t want to get involved. Her blog posted the Remy diss so Yandy wanted to clarify that she wasn’t choosing sides.

But there’s one problem. Not a single damn person asked her. So as a result, she gets dragged and she didn’t even ask for it. Well, she sort of did because she could have kept her mouth shut. But who’s counting.