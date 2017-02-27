Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Couple Up Court Side For The Lake Show

Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Root For Their Home Team

Hey Nipsey! Hey New-New!

We’re happy to see Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle enjoying a date night out. The couple welcomed their son this September. While we doubt we’ll see that baby anytime soon (y’all know how notoriously private Lauren is) it’s good to see the couple still going strong. Both Lauren London and Nipsey are soooooooo West Coast. It’s only right that the L.A. couple sit court side to root for the Lakers. Looks like Lauren’s rocking a Snoop shirt, you like?

When you see a mark azz buster… No but seriously. If you had to put words to Lauren and Nipsey’s expressions, how would you Caption This?

The couple were in good company at the game, which was also attended by Floyd Mayweather and actor John David Washington aka Denzel’s fine azz son. Hit the flip for more photos from game night at the Staples Center.

