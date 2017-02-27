Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Couple Up Court Side For The Lake Show

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London seen out at the Lakers vs. Spurs game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. SplashNews

Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Root For Their Home Team

Hey Nipsey! Hey New-New!

We’re happy to see Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle enjoying a date night out. The couple welcomed their son this September. While we doubt we’ll see that baby anytime soon (y’all know how notoriously private Lauren is) it’s good to see the couple still going strong. Both Lauren London and Nipsey are soooooooo West Coast. It’s only right that the L.A. couple sit court side to root for the Lakers. Looks like Lauren’s rocking a Snoop shirt, you like?

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London seen out at the Lakers vs. Spurs game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. SplashNews

When you see a mark azz buster… No but seriously. If you had to put words to Lauren and Nipsey’s expressions, how would you Caption This?

The couple were in good company at the game, which was also attended by Floyd Mayweather and actor John David Washington aka Denzel’s fine azz son. Hit the flip for more photos from game night at the Staples Center.

SplashNews

Floyd Mayweather Jr. spotted out at the Lakers vs Spurs game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the day after his 40th birthday celebration SplashNews

Floyd hit up the game the day after celebrating his 40th birthday party. No wonder he looks a little tired.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. spotted out at the Lakers vs Spurs game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the day after his 40th birthday celebration SplashNews

He brought a date to the game as well.

John David Washington out at the Lakers vs. the Spurs game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. SplashNews

And there’s John David — guess he wasn’t concerned about missing his Pop possibly win another Oscar.

SplashNews

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Caption This

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus