Meek Mill Gave The World A Few More Reasons To Hate Him After Doing THIS To A Homeless Man

Meek Mill Insults Homeless Man

Meek Mill had a long weekend. First he gave Remy Ma all sorts of pillow talk about his love life with Nicki Minaj. Then he got dragged by The Game for it. And now this video is making the rounds.

Meek Mill gives homeless man $20 after he does 20 push ups. pic.twitter.com/xViD2q3Lhq — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 25, 2017

That’s Meek Mill making a homeless man do 20 pushups before giving him $20. Well, kids. That’s outright disgusting and degrading. There’s no getting around that. Twitter, who already has a hate/hate relationship with Meek couldn’t wait to pile on.

He got dragged for this video, for snitching and just for being Meek Mill. Take a look…