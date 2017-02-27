Gary From Chicago’s Hilarious Old Uncle Steez Just Won The Oscars
- By Bossip Staff
‘Gary From Chicago’ Becomes A Celebrity At The Oscars
An everyday man who managed to stumble upon the 89th Academy Awards is now a star. After host Jimmy Kimmel managed to get a bus full of tourists to stop at the Dolby Theater, patrons were shocked to discover that they were at the big show.
No one was more excited however then lengthy short wearing/purple cell phone having Gary Allen Cole from Chicago who was there with his fiance Vicky.
The couple was “married” by Denzel Washington…
and when Kimmel noted that he was seemingly “ignoring all the white celebrities”, a very honest Gary admitted, “I am.”
Expect to see this guy on “Ellen” very, very soon.
What’d YOU think about Gary from Chicago???
The Chicago Bulls want Gary to attend a game.