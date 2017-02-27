Brooklyn Man Suspected Of Beheadings Goes Off In Court [Video]

Kwauhuru Govan is suspected of beheading and dismembering 2 people back in 2005. Police also suspect Kwauhuru of more victims, but right now he’s in court for the 2 bodies found in 05. Govan has insisted he is innocent and even did a NYDAILY interview from Rikers saying the victims were like family and he had “no motives, means or opportunity.” Kwauhurus DNA was found under both dismembered victims fingernails.