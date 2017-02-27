Bih You THOUGHT: The Blackest Reactions To Moonlight’s INSANE Oscar Win
- By Bossip Staff
The Oscars were incredibly wild this year. First La La Land was announced as Best Picture then God said he wasn’t through with us and came through at the end. It turns out there was a mistake and Moonlight was actually the winner for Best Picture. Take a look…
This led to some insanely happy, black, magical reactions. Moonlight won! And there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it. It was a roller coaster of emotions but we came out happy in the end. Are the Oscars still so white? Probably. But for one night, we got the big award and all seemed right with the world. Take a look at some black as hell and happy reactions.