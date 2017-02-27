Baby Mama Drama: Beige Rager Matt Barnes In Massive Custody Battle Gloria Govan Over Visitation

Matt Barnes And Gloria Govan Battle Over Custody Of Sons

While Matt Barnes clearly ain’t feelin’ his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, that hasn’t stopped him from trying to be the best bad he can be…if you let him tell it.

According to TMZ, Matt Barnes has filed legal papers begging a judge to revamp his custody agreement with Gloria Govan.

Problem is, as much as both parents want to be there as much as possible for their kids, both also blame each other for why things haven’t worked out smoothly.

Matt claims that he’s offered to cover all expenses when he’s on the road, but Gloria consistently does something to prevent the kids’ from traveling.

On Gloria’s side, she claims that Matt makes last-minute requests to change the plans.

Matt and Gloria are set to meet in court in April, hopefully they get all this worked out and can successfully co-parent their sons.

Image via Instagram