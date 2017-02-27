For Discussion: Was Denzel Washington Robbed At The 2017 Oscars?

Lightning Strikes For The Second Time. Robbed For The Second Time. Dats Da Truth, Ruth. By Any Means Necessary. A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Spike Lee And Russell Simmons Say The Academy Made A Mistake Not Giving Denzel An Oscar For Fences

As predicted by many, Denzel Washington lost out on his Best Male Actor In A Lead Role Oscar Sunday night to Casey Affleck, whose movie “Manchester By The Sea” seemed like another boonies of Boston working class movie produced by Matt Damon and Ben AFfleck to us… Affleck was gracious in his acceptance and acknowledged that he learned his craft by watching Denzel. Two of our culture’s elder statesmen — Spike Lee and Russell Simmons — wasted no time in commenting about the tremendous failure on the Academy’s part to give Denzel his just due.

#Repost @devonfranklin ・・・ G.O.A.T.:GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!! 🐐🐐🐐 A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:05am PST

Russell Simmons echoed Spike and Devon Franklin’s opinion that Denzel crushed his role in ‘Fences’

Russell went kinda hard in the paint after the show but we noticed he took down this strongly worded post and replaced it with the one below:

I don't think they saw Denzel's performance, but that's my opinion. Best performance I've seen in 20 years. Denzel deserved to win! A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:25am PST

Wonder why he did that? You think Denzel asked him to change it? The academy?

In anycase, do you agree that Denzel was robbed? Did anyone even see ‘Manchester By The Sea’? Will you see it just to find out if Casey Affleck CAN actually carry Denzel’s shoes?