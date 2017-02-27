Bye Wig! Halle Berry Says Her Surprisingly Stiff Synthetic Wig Was Her Natural Hair
Halle Berry Explains Her Oscars Hair
While the world was looking aghast at Halle Berry’s Freetress Shake-N-Go Oscars wig, the celeb was explaining her “romantic look” on the red carpet.
Halle took some time to speak with VOGUE on the carpet about her blush pink Atelier Versace dress and added that she was rocking her “wild and free” natural hair.
Ma’am…
“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red-carpet look encapsulates that,” said Berry. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”
Unfortunately for Halle people weren’t convinced that her surprisingly stiff kanekalon contraption was real, so she got relentlessly roasted—again.
Nice try, Halle! We still love you though.
