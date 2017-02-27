Bye Wig! Halle Berry Says Her Surprisingly Stiff Synthetic Wig Was Her Natural Hair

Poor thang!

Halle Berry Explains Her Oscars Hair

While the world was looking aghast at Halle Berry’s Freetress Shake-N-Go Oscars wig, the celeb was explaining her “romantic look” on the red carpet.

Halle took some time to speak with VOGUE on the carpet about her blush pink Atelier Versace dress and added that she was rocking her “wild and free” natural hair.

Ma’am…

“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red-carpet look encapsulates that,” said Berry. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Unfortunately for Halle people weren’t convinced that her surprisingly stiff kanekalon contraption was real, so she got relentlessly roasted—again.

Y'all really gone let Halle Berry convince y'all that that wig was her "natural" hair…Mmkay. pic.twitter.com/7wUnT5TT3b — ThrillaFrmCamilla (@_Ahreeahnah) February 27, 2017

Halle said she's celebrating her natural hair with her look tonight and everyone's just like pic.twitter.com/O89SaWcJ0G — BK (@kswills) February 27, 2017

Nice try, Halle! We still love you though.

