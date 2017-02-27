Freeee Remmyyy! Ebro Denies Smashing Nicki Minaj—But Papoose Claps Back With THIS



Rumor control…

Ebro Denies Remy Ma’s Claims That He Had Sex With Nicki Minaj

Ebro Darden of Hot 97 wants the world to know the truth about him and Nicki Minaj.

The “Ebro in the Morning” host was thrust into controversy this weekend after Remy Ma dropped her “ShETHER” diss track and claimed that he and Nicki had sex.

“Only time you touch a trigga is when you f***d Trey Songz/Coke head, you cheated on your man with Ebro/I might leak the footage of you sniffing them ski slopes,” rapped Remy.

Now Ebro’s clearing things up and according to him, it’s just simply not true.

“Remy knows she’s lying…matter of fact the dude that told her that bulls**, she knows is a nerd!” said Ebro. “These nerd as [sic] dudes always worried.”

He also denied that members of his family were mad about the claim.

Hmmmmm.

Unfortunately for him however, Remy’s husband Papoose was ready and waiting to shut down Ebro for lying.

Ooop! Who do YOU believe???

More on the flip.