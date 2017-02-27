Bey Bey And Jay Z Will Learn The Gender Of Blueprint 1 And Blueprint 2 In Two Weeks

Beyoncé Talks Twins’ Gender At Grey Goose Sponsored Harvey Weinstein Dinner

It won’t be long now. BeyBey only announced she was pregnant with twins a few weeks ago but there’s already been lots of speculation about whether she’s having a boy and a girl, two girls or two boys. It seems the anticipation is almost over for the coupled up Carters though — as Bey was was overheard at the Weinstein Grey Goose sponsored pre-Academy Awards dinner for ‘Lion’ telling guests she and hubby Hov are scheduled to learn the genders of their babies in two weeks.

“She was telling people they’ll know the genders of the babies in two weeks,” a source at the party told Page Six.

Bey has not stated her due date, but genders can usually be revealed between 16 and 20 weeks. They can also be chosen in cases of in vitro fertilization — so it’s possible that Bey was just giving nosy guests a made-up answer.

Beyoncé and Jay Z were surprise guests at the bash Weinstein threw Saturday, where Weinstein announced Jay Z will be working with him and Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer on the film version of “In The Heights.”

One of the highlights of the evening was when Miranda introduced a performance medley from “In The Heights” with Cynthia Erivo, Chris Jackson and Corbin Bleu singing for guests but because the coupled up Carters arrived in the middle of the set, Weinstein had the singers stay on stage and perform the the first five minutes again. Nicole Scherzinger also performed SIA’s “Never Give Up” from ‘Lion”s soundtrack.

Besides, Bey and Hov other guests included “Lion” stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, Kelsey Grammer, Diane Warren, David Foster, Salman Rushdie, Matthew Morrison, Georgina Chapman, Alyssa Milano, Lin Manual Miranda, Zac Posen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Garth Davis, Edgar Ramirez, Petra Nemcova along with the stars of Harvey’s Broadway smash hit Finding Neverland Matthew Morrison and Kelsey Grammar. Guests were served three specialty Grey Goose cocktails – including Les Visionnaires, Le Cinématique and Le Fizz during the cocktail hour. The fun continued at dinner as celebs attempted to pour pre-batched Le Fizz cocktails from Grey Goose magnum bottles filled to the brim, often with hilarious results. After the show and dessert, Jay and Bey headed to an after-party at the hotel and were joined by Mick Jagger.

Check out more party photos below:

BFA / Hagop Kalaidjian