Aim And Fire: The Game Goes IN On Meek Mill For Allegedly Spilling Nicki Minaj’s Fakey-Cakey Secrets To Remy Ma

The Game Disses Meek Mill In Lengthy Instagram Post About Nicki Minaj

If there was one person who wasn’t gonna miss an opportunity to get himself involved in some s#!t that had nothing to do with him, it’s Jayceon.

The Game took to Instagram this weekend after Remy Ma dropped her Barbie-melting diss track “Shether” and went on this LONG AZZ RANT about his mortal MC enemy, Meek Mill.

This the type of hoe s#it I hate… This lil b!t*h @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL NI**A & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f**k ni**a s#it fronting for the followers she gave you… liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty a$$, bought you s#it you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when Drizzy bodied you.. instead of leaving yo bum a$$ like she should’ve, she held yo skinny rat face havin a$$ down !!! Now she gone & all you can do is try & shit on her every chance you get over social media ?? Straight pu$$y shit… you know how many REAL NI**AS would love the chance to wife up a Nicki Minaj, Rihanna or a Beyonce’ & you out here playing…. Had a bomb a$$ woman & blew it cause you wasn’t man enough to return the love that was given…. you a 🤡 a$$ nigga, won’t fight me, but quick to tell Drake he can get a fade 🤔🤔🤔 straight f**kin sucka… I shoulda never took my hands from around Nicki that day we shot #PillsNPotions… that was the last time she been held by a REAL NI**A !!! #Ni**asIsTheNewB!t*hes #OurDayIsComingSoon #D!ckChaser #ThemHerFollowers #iRememberWhenYouHad600ThousandB4Her #KeepRidinDirtBikesWitYoNutsOnNi**asButts #NickiGetYouAREALMAN #HeyBigHead 😉 @nickiminaj

Ni**a you would’ve died after Drizzy bodied you if Nicki wasn’t on ya arm lil ungrateful pu$$y…. she the only reason you lasted long enough to beef wit me & trust me, the day is coming where I throw yo lil punk a$$ over 6 cars !!! What type of ni**a wanna see the girl that gave him everything he got hurt.. bird a$$ bum #NickiBirthedYou #WhatREALMANwannaSeeHisGirlHurting ??? #AnswerDatSh!t !!!! #OnlySoLongFakeThugsCanPretend

Game’s thumbs gotta be the strongest muscles in his body. SMH. These new “gangsta” rappers different…

