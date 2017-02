Hilariously Petty Nicki Faves

Wig-snatched ex-Rap queen Nicki Minaj was so furious and flustered after Remy’s heart-stopping diss that she started favoriting Remy slander by her stans (and anyone else she could find) on Twitter in a hilariously corny move currently stinking up the internet.

Hit the flip for a peek into Nicki’s hilariously salty Twitter Favorites.