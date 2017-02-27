Mahershala Ali Makes History As First Muslim Actor To Win An Academy Award

Mahershala Ali Becomes First Muslim Actor To Win Oscar

We thought we couldn’t be more excited for Mahershala Ali than when we watched him accept his first Academy Award Sunday night. Then we learned that he also made history by becoming the first Muslim actor to ever be awarded an Oscar. That’s a really big deal! Especially in this climate — with so much anti-Muslim sentiment being spread and the fool in the White House not making anything better with his discriminatory policies.

The Oscar was just Ali’s latest award after picking up best supporting actor honors at The Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critic’s Choice awards. His acceptance speech included thank you’s to his “wonderful teachers and professors” as well as to his wife, Amatus-Sami Karim-Ali who gave birth to the couple’s daughter Bari Najma Ali just last week. Ironically, Amatus is partially responsible for Ali becoming Muslim as he was raised Christian and converted after meeting her in grad school and attending religious services with her and her mother.

Watch his emotional Oscar speech below

