Former CIA Director Says Trump’s Travel Ban Won’t Help, “It Sends A Very Bad Message”

Former CIA Director John Brennan Talks Travel Ban, Security Leaks And Russia

You know isht is real when a former CIA director who served for over 20 years for both Democratic and Republican administrations is speaking up about how the White House is effing up BIG TIME.

Former CIA Director John Brennan was on “Face The Nation” this weekend — his very FIRST media interview since leaving the CIA and he said that he doesn’t have any reason to believe Trump’s travel ban will make the U.S. any safer than before.

“I don’t think the travel ban is going to help in any significant way,” Brennan told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in his first media interview since leaving the CIA.

Brennan spoke about the Department of Homeland Security’s report released last week, which found that citizens of the seven countries included in the travel ban are “rarely implicated” in U.S.-based terrorism.

“I do think that report puts its finger on it by saying that citizenship is not the indicator of a potential terrorist action,” he said, adding that “the vetting process that needs to go on has to take into account multiple factors, not just countries of origin or where they may be departing from.”

Brennan added that the ban is a terrible look for the US.

“It sends a very bad message to individuals that are being singled out because of their nationality,” he said, adding that it gives a “clear impression” that the Trump administration is placing its focus on Muslims.

Brennan also addressed reports that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked FBI Director James Comey to publicly dispute reports about Trump’s staff being in contact with Russia and Brennan admitted that previous administrations never had any requests of this kind.

“The White House needs to understand that the interaction with the FBI on criminal investigations is something that really they need to steer clear of,” he said, both because of the “impropriety of doing it, but also the appearance… that there might be some unwarranted interference.” “I never did that on behalf of the White House request,” he said. “And the White House never made a request of me in that regard.”

The interview is worth watching in full. SMH. Trump needs to be impeached. He and his woefully unprepared and unqualified administration are a danger to all of us.