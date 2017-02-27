Pass The Courvoisier: Tree Sound Studio Celebrates Busta Rhymes In Atlanta
Busta Rhymes Celebrated At Atlanta’s Tree Sounds Studio
Busta Rhymes was recently celebrated on the anniversary of one of his biggest tracks.
Courvoisier® Cognac partnered with Grammy-nominated producer and General Manager of Tree Sound Studio, Malissa “Mali” Hunter to toast the 11-time Grammy-nominated rapper and his impact on Hip-Hop.
Busta’s celebrity friends including Trae The Truth, Dave East and Groove Chambers…
DJ Drama, Jason Geter and Dej Loaf, flooded Tree Sound for the occasion.
2 Chainz and TI were also on hand and toasted to Busta with specialty Courvoisier cocktails.
Busta was presented with a rare bottle of Courvoisier L’essence and ended the night with a surprise performance of his famed track.
Congrats Busta!
