Oh, NOW You Mad: Cheeto-Supporting Illinois Town In Enchilada Rage After Beloved Mexican Restaurant Owner Deported

Anti-Immigrant Trump-Supporting Town Outraged At Mexican Eatery Owner’s Deportation

These stupid azz people kill us. These people who rallied and supported all of Trump’s anti-immigrant BS until they realize that THEY might be affected negatively by the d!¢khead-in-chief.

Take the Illinois town of West Frankfort that the NYTimes is reporting about for example.

The folks there fawn over Carlos Hernandez, the owner of a Mexican restaurant owner called La Fiesta. They go on and on about how Mr. Hernandez is kind, charitable and a staple of the community for over a decade.

How one night last fall, when the Fire Department was battling a two-alarm blaze, Mr. Hernandez suddenly appeared with meals for the firefighters. How he hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the restaurant last summer as police officers were facing criticism around the country. How he took part in just about every community committee or charity effort — the Rotary Club, cancer fund-raisers, cleanup days, even scholarships for the Redbirds, the high school sports teams, which are the pride of this city.

Sadly, Carlos was arrested by federal immigration Naz-…police who noted that he had two DUI convictions and could be deported due to his illegal status.

Peep what this WASPY heffa fixed her #MAGA mouth to say:

“I think people need to do things the right way, follow the rules and obey the laws, and I firmly believe in that,” said Lori Barron, the owner of Lori’s Hair A’Fairs, a beauty salon. “But in the case of Carlos, I think he may have done more for the people here than this place has ever given him. I think it’s absolutely terrible that he could be taken away.”

BISH, YOU DON’T THINK THERE ARE OTHER HISPANIC PEOPLE WHO HAVE CONTRIBUTED SIGNIFICANTLY TO THEIR COMMUNITIES TOO!?!

Tom Jordan, the mayor of West Frankfort, wrote that Mr. Hernandez was a “great asset” to the city who “doesn’t ask for anything in return.” The fire chief described him as “a man of great character.” The letters have piled up — from the county prosecutor, the former postmaster, the car dealer, the Rotary Club president. In his note, Richard Glodich, the athletic director at Frankfort Community High School, wrote, “As a grandson of immigrants, I am all for immigration reform, but this time you have arrested a GOOD MAN that should be used as a role model for other immigrants.”

F**k these people. Every single one of them.

Image via La Fiesta