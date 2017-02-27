Who Looked More Bangin At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party?

See The Best Photos From The Star-Studded Vanity Fair Party

While the Oscars red carpet features a plethora of stunning looks, the Vanity Fair guest list may have been even more bangin. “Westworld” star Thandie Newton looked absolutely smokin’ hot on the carpet In this sequined plunging number.

Gabrielle Union also brought her A game to the big event, showing off plenty of skin in this color-blocked black and blue number that gave us a look at her legs as well as lots of other goodies.

It’s no secret Mariah’s cup runneth over, but it seemed like Sunday that was more the case than ever as the singer put all her breast best assets on display. You likey?

Mary J. Blige looks to be in the best shape of her life following her split from hubby Kendu Isaacs. She hit up Vanity Fair’s party showing off killer abs and looking like she has nothing to hide. If you had to say, Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party? But wait, don’t answer that just yet. Hit the flip to see more photos from the event, then you can weigh in in our comments section!

WENN/SplashNews