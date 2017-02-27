‘Moonlight’ Cast Posts For Calvin Klein’s Spring ’17 Campaign



Some people we actually like…

“Moonlight” Cast Poses For Calvin Klein

The Oscar winners for Best Picture can add another accolade under their belt; underwear models.

Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex Hibbert of “Moonlight” are the newest models for Calvin Klein’s Spring ’17 men’s underwear campaign.

In them we see Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala going shirtless…

and (FINE AZZ) Trevante Rhodes modeling briefs.

Little cutie pie Alex Hibbert who plays “Little” a.ka. young Chiron in the film, rocking a Calvin Klein t-shirt.

What do YOU think about the Moonlight cast’s campaign???

More photos on the flip.