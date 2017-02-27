Future Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson Tweeted THIS About “Get Out” & Broke Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19

familiar

The Internet Vs. Tristan Thompson

Kardashian drunk baller Tristan Thompson has the internet in a tizzy over his Earth-stoppingly ironic reaction to hilariously terrifying racial thriller Get Out that shattered the box office, sparked widespread hype and flipped new-age swirlationships into the SCARIEST thing ever.

bronphoto

Hit the flip for the hilariously petty responses to Tristan’s “Get Out” tweet.

familiar

livingit

carryingpurses

mirror

    Continue Slideshow

    bronphoto

    sunkenplace

    findyourself

    thatlook

    martinface

    notadrill

    eyeopen

    speeddial

    abort

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus