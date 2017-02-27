My Presence Is A Present: Serena Williams Shocks Tennis Buddies When She Crashes Their Game [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams Surprises Random Guys Playing Tennis In The Park

They never saw it coming.

Two tennis buddies in San Francisco got the shock of a lifetime when Serena Williams walked on their court and asked if she could play a round.

While taking a walk in Mission Dolores Park with her soon-to-be vanilla king, Alexis Ohanian, the tennis GOAT decided she’d have a lil’ fun with her fame.

Image via TMZ

