My Presence Is A Present: Serena Williams Shocks Tennis Buddies When She Crashes Their Game [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Two tennis buddies in San Francisco got the shock of a lifetime when Serena Williams walked on their court and asked if she could play a round.
While taking a walk in Mission Dolores Park with her soon-to-be vanilla king, Alexis Ohanian, the tennis GOAT decided she’d have a lil’ fun with her fame.
Image via TMZ