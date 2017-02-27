We Will Never Forget That Moonlight Won Best Picture

Last night will certainly go down as one of thee most memorable Oscars ever! Not because of any incredible speeches. Though we heard those. (Looking at you Viola!) Not because there was a huge upset and disappointment (though Denzel was robbed) and not because Three-Six Mafia won the Oscar for best song.

No, the 2017 Oscars will go down in history as the most memorable because of a mistake— a huge one. The Academy, as a safety precaution, prints two sets of cards. And while Emma Stone was given her Actress in a leading role envelope, so was Warren Beatty the presenter of Best Picture. If you saw the moment live last night, you saw Warren pull out the paper and look inside the envelope to see if there was another one inside it. We thought he was joking, trying to stall for time. But that wasn’t the case. He realized that the card was not right and handed it over to actress Faye Dunaway for her assistance. Well, Dunaway didn’t think too much about the fact that Emma’s name was on the card. She said La La Land and the cast, crew, directors and producers started piling up on the stage to accept their golden man.

[madamenoire]

The Secret To Viola Davis’ Glowing Skin Is Something You Already Have At Home

When you see Viola Davis on a red carpet, it’s hard to know where to look first– the beautiful bright gowns she wears, her perfectly styled hair, or that gorgeous smile of hers. But the one place our eyes always settle is on her skin. And that’s on purpose.

When Davis was asked about her style after this year’s SAG Awards she said her fashion goal is simple — “always trying to emphasize my skin…I just always want to celebrate my skin tone — and my boob-age.”

And it turns out the product she uses to emphasize that beautiful brown skin of hers is something you and your mama likely already have at home: Vaseline. Yup, good old Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion, made with 100% pure cocoa butter to keep dry elbows and dull skin at bay. Just one look at the photo below tells you the product is doing its job.

[madamenoire]

First 48: Nicki Minaj Still Hasn’t Responded To Remy Ma, Posted Pic With Monica, Tho

Remy Ma boasted that she responded in 48 hours on “ShEther,” her blistering lyrical chopper spray at Nicki Minaj. Two days later, and all we’ve gotten from Ms. Minaj is deleted tweets toward Trey Songz and more Instagram posts.

There are those—mostly “Barbs”—who feel that Nicki Minaj need not respond.

That’s not how this Hip-Hop ish works. You want to be the Queen of Rap, you better handle your business when someone worthy comes for your neck. That said, there are those who say Remy isn’t worth a response since her bank account allegedly pales in comparison to the YMCMB Barbie’s.

Again, that’s not how this Hip-Hop ish works.

We want bars, that is all. #ForTheCulture

[madamenoire]