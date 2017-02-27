Parched: The Unbridled Online Ovary Offering Over Oscar Award Winner Mahershala Ali Is Hilarious

Women Lust After Mahershala Ali On Twitter Without An Ounce Of Shame

Some of y’all BEEN knew. Some of y’all just now finding out. Whether you got in on the ground floor, or if you on board now that the price has gone up, in this moment, Mahershala Ali is the most lusted after man in Hollyweird.

After winning an Oscar last night for “Best Actor In A Supporting Role” in Moonlight, the Academy’s first Muslim statue winner enjoyed a surge in thirst.

It goes without saying that he’s an incredible thespian, but some are so enamored with Mahershala that they’re considering giving up being lesbian!

Flip the page to have a look at some of the funniest, thirstiest and most unexpected objectifying tweets about the man who is destroying panties all around the world.

Image via WENN