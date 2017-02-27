Dr. Love Taught Her: Florida Woman Arrested For Being A Fake Doctor

I C O N I C!

Florida Woman Arrested For Being Fake Doctor

After fraudy teenage doctor, Malachi “Dr. Love” Robinson made headlines for impersonating a physician and trying to scam his way into a luxury car, it looks like his iconic scamming has inspired a Florida woman.

According to St. John’s County police, 48-year-old Amy Suzanne Polman was claiming to be a registered nurse with a PHD and administered care to patients.

The fake nurse was hired in October 2015 after she produced fake documents. Her daily duties included writing care plans and visiting clients before beginning work as an independent care manager.

When she was questioned about her credentials, she suddenly quit. Authorities then investigated and determined that she had no doctoral degree, no nursing degree and no nursing license.

She’s currently being held on $50,000 bail.

What do YOU think about Polman pretending to be a doctor like Dr. Love???

