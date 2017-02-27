White Supremacists Get 35 Years For Crashing Black Child’s Birthday Party With Confederate Flags

Black history month too lit!

White Supremacists Sentenced For Crashing Black Birthday Party

Back in 2015 we reported that members of “Respect The Flag”, a white supremacist organization that supports the confederate flag, were indicted for crashing a black child’s birthday party and hurling racial slurs at attendees. Witnesses told police that at least one of them had a gun and shouted that they were going to kill the n****s.”

Now the chickens have come home to roost and two of them; Kayla Rae Norton, 25, and Jose Ismael Torres, 26, were sentenced to a total of 35 years.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Superior Court Judge William McClain said the two committed a hate crime and therefore he sentenced Torres to 20 years, with 13 to serve in prison and gave Norton 15 years, with six to serve. The will also be permanently banished from Douglas Count when they’re released.

“Their actions were motivated by racial hatred,” said McClain. Both Norton and Torres were reportedly “crying and trembling” in court.

Goodbye (racist) beyotches!

Two other people have been sentenced for their part in the racist act; Thomas Charles Summers and Lacey Paul Henderson II, had pled guilty to terroristic threat and battery charges. Summers got 4 years in prison and Henderson got two.

