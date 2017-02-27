Boob And Weave: Nicki Minaj Posts Thirst Trappy Distraction Pics, Where’s The Remy Ma Response Tho?
Nicki Minaj Posts Scantily-Clad Pics But Hasn’t Responded To Remy Ma
No, no, no, no, no, Onika. No.
The baddest Barb posted Instagram photos of herself in some sort of freaky Fashion Nova faux pas outfit from the set of a music video shoot with Polish singer Grizzlee.
Thing is, we ‘on’t care bout all ‘at.
We want bars. Lots of them. Disrespectful ones that will have us retweeting, favoriting and sending meme links in our group text. We’re about 48 hours removed from the diss record that might have damaged her career permanently and for once in…well, forever, no one gives a single s#!t about Nicki’s ample assets.
Nicki is a pro and she’s trying to put on a brave face, but this beef with Remy Ma is CLEARLY taking a toll on her. Look how stiff and out of it she looks in this video…
If Nicki was smart, she would go ahead and get it over with because nothing will be the same until she confronts her aggressor.
You can see more of Onika in all her “Marvel Presents…” splendor on the flip side if you’re into that sort of thing these days.
