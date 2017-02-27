Donald Trump Says The Oscars Ended With A Screwup Because They Picked On Him Too Much

Donald Trump Slams The Oscars For Picking On Him

President #Hurtbae is still unable to take anything in stride. Now, he’s inserting himself into the Oscars Best Picture envelope switcharoo fiasco from last night…and he’s calling it bad karma for Holywood constantly picking on him and bringing up how much they disagree with his prejudiced and xenophobic policies.

President Thin Skin spoke with Brietbart News (of course) to whine about his old crowd not rocking with him anymore now that he’s making America great again, or whatever.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end. …It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Let us guess…the special thing missing was…his presence?

Either way, the fact that this man takes people using their platforms to say they’re against walls and bans during acceptance speeches so personally is a little troubling. And what is he doing…watching the Oscars and marking down every joke or comment he hears?

Doesn’t he have a country to run?

