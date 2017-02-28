True Or False? Is There A Freaky Flick Featuring Trey Songz Making The Rounds On The Internet?

Alleged Trey Songz Sex Tape Surfaces Online

Ladies all over the country are likely just waking up from fainting after seeing top panty melter Trey Songz’ fully exposed man meat live in action in a new freaky flick.

Right on the heels of Remy Ma’s claim that Nicki herself had touched the “Trigga,” ladies are getting a glimpse of what Trey is working with…maybe.

Like most of the internet, Trey caught wind of “his tape” making the rounds and decided to address it. He didn’t confirm that it was indeed him on the tape…but he didn’t exactly deny it either. But either way it goes, he’s taking the opportunity for free album promo.

Heard I got a sextape! Shit getting interesting – Tremaine The Album 3.24 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 26, 2017

Shameless with the plugs. They just giving the press to me 😂😂😂😂😂

Tremaine The Album – 3.24.17 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 27, 2017

Now you can’t exactly see much to identify Trey in the grainy 14-second clip — just a tattoed wrist and a voice that sounds a great deal like his. You can judge for yourself by taking a look at the OBVIOUSLY NSFW clip HERE…

Do you think that’s Trey??

