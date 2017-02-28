Saint Sighting: Kimmy Shares New Flicks Of Lil Baby Saint

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian with kids Saint and North West leave Cipriani downtown after eating lunch with Jonathan Cheban in New York City.

Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos Of Saint West

Kim Kardashian is slowly making her way back onto the scene…but in the meantime, she’s is on Mommy duty and showing off her little baby Saint.

After spending so much time lowkey and out of the public eye…Saint has been taking the spotlight on social media since the new year rolled around.

Kim shared three more precious photos of her adorable baby boy on Instsgram on Monday. The photos are a little old…Kim revealed that they’re from a few months back when Kimmy was getting ready to give her baby boy some lunch.

Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

So cute, right? Do you think lil Saint looks more like Mommy or Daddy?

Instagram/Splash

