Congratulations! Sean Paul Welcomes His First Child With Wife Jodi
- By Bossip Staff
It’s definitely baby season out there!
Congratulations are in order for first-time father Sean Paul!
The dancehall artist (and feature king) just welcomed his first child — a son named Levi Blaze Henriques — with his wife of five years Jodi Stewart.
Sean Paul announced the news via his Instagram account just a few days ago, debuting his baby boy to the world with a sweet shot of himself and his wife of five years looking adoringly into the newborn’s face.
So cute, right? Congrats to the happy family!