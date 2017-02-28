Congratulations! Sean Paul Welcomes His First Child With Wife Jodi

- By Bossip Staff
Sean Paul Welcomes Son With Wife Jodi

It’s definitely baby season out there!

Congratulations are in order for first-time father Sean Paul!

The dancehall artist (and feature king) just welcomed his first child — a son named Levi Blaze Henriques — with his wife of five years Jodi Stewart.

Sean Paul announced the news via his Instagram account just a few days ago, debuting his baby boy to the world with a sweet shot of himself and his wife of five years looking adoringly into the newborn’s face.

So cute, right? Congrats to the happy family!

