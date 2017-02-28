4 For $20 White Woman Cozies Up On Oval Office Couch In Front Of HBCU Presidents And Twitter Erupts

HBCU Meeting With Trump Is A Disaster

That Man has been saying for a while now that he will complete an executive order for HBCUs. So he had presidents of HBCUs meet him in the White House to discuss their issues and needs. What they mostly did, though was pose for pictures and a photo opp for Trump. While that’s a disturbing part of the story, what’s also disturbing is the way Clearance Rack White Woman Kellyann Conway posed on the couch like she didn’t have any home training.

Would she have been that cozy around white guests? Is she always this damn reckless? Ugh this is so dirty. Of course, the internet blew its top. Here are the reactions.