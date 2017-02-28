Fresh Air: Nicki Minaj And Future Are All Smiles While Together, Where That Remy Ma Response Tho?

Nicki Minaj And Future Get Close And Comfortable On Set Of Music Video

Yesterday while the world popped their bubble gum and checked their watches waiting for Nicki Minaj to respond to Remy Ma’s soul-melting diss, the Barbie boss was completely unbothered.

🎀 @future 🎬😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

Onika posted this video and several photos of an unidentified music video that she shot with Future Hndrxx.

Far be it from us to stir up some s#!t, but these two look pretty damn happy together.

Lord knows Nicki needs some happiness after a tough couple of months between her Meek Mill break up and her shETHERing.

Flip the page to see more pics of the happy rappy pair.

Images via Instagram