Oscar Is The New Black: “Gary From Chicago” Only Out The Bing 3 Days Before Attending Academy Awards [Video]

Gary From Chicago Released From Prison 3 Days Prior To Attending The Oscars

Despite the bevy of problems that people had with Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting job at the Oscars, he did do one good thing.

At one point during the show, Jimmy brought out a busload of fans and allowed them to walk through the theater and meet-and-greet with Hollyweird’s biggest and brightest.

Two of those fans were “Gary from Chicago” and his fiancée Vickie Vines. Gary’s story is pretty remarkable as he was released from a California prison just 3 days before the Oscars after served 20 years for multiple felonies!

Gary spoke to ABC7 about his experience:

Image via YouTube