Exclusive: Has Reggie Bush Refused To Pay Child Support After Dropping $3 Mil In Hush Money?

Monique Exposito Allegedly Birthed Reggie Bush’s Son Super Bowl Sunday

The woman who allegedly gave birth to Reggie Bush’s out of wedlock child last month said he’s balking at paying more money for the baby.

Monique Exposito told her friends and family that Bush is now playing financial hardball after she allegedly broke the terms of a confidentiality agreement between the pair about their encounters.

Exposito gave birth to Preston Alexander Exposito on Super Bowl Sunday after allegedly having two trysts with Bush. In exchange for Exposito’s silence and aborting the baby, Bush allegedly agreed to pay her some $3 million spread out in payments over time, a source with knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP.

But she said the Buffalo Bills player is dragging his heels in paying her any more money after a series of stories about their alleged liaisons appeared in the media, the source said. The source added that the pair aren’t seeing eye to eye on future support payments, and Bush has balked at what Exposito is asking for.

The stress of Exposito’s financial picture is taking its toll on the new mom, and she has been leaving her three-week-old son with a babysitter while she tries to find a new lawyer, the source said.

Meanwhile, Bush and his wife Lilit continue to flaunt their seemingly happy marriage on social media with a series of snaps and videos from a vacation – even though Bush has still kept the comments turned off. In one Instagram video from last week, Lilit – now sporting a bottle blonde do like her alleged love rival Exposito – showed off the couple’s luxury hotel room.

“Hola!” the wife said as she showed off her hotel’s view and showed Bush teeing off.

We’ve reached out to Bush for comment.

