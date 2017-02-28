LHHNY Mendeecees Denis Buying His ‘Slide’ Erika A $49K Audi—But Does She Have Proof??

LHHNY rumor control…

Mendeecees And Erika Feud On Instagram

If you watched the LHHNY reunion then no doubt your mouth dropped when Erika sent some shade to Yandy about her incarcerated “husband.”

As previously reported Mendeecees tried to ether Erika from jail with claims that she was nothing more than a “slide” who he slept with while dating his other baby mama Samantha.

“We met like 13 years ago,” said Menedeecees in a recorded phone call with LHHNY reunion host Nina Parker. “I was dating Samantha at the time—matter of fact, we was living together. And we [me & Erika] was just friends, we were cool.”

On Monday however Erika told a different side of the story and told Yandy that Mendeecees bought her an Audi—-while Yandy was PREGNANT with his child.

Still can't believe mendecees brought Erika an Audi after Yandy revealed she was pregnant ✋🏼 #lhhreunion — g 🥀 ź ź y (@kyglizzy) February 28, 2017

' he gave me an audi with a red bow on it the day after you announced your pregnancy , girl bye.' Erika lit🔥#LHHNY #lhhnyreunion — Kaymiaa'R✨ (@_BeyondMeasures) February 28, 2017

We buy “slides” Audis, now???

Mendeecees, or someone running his account while he’s in jail, has since posted a picture of the only Audi he’s ever bought; HIS.

But according to Erika, she’s got proof; hit the flip.