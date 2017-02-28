#LHHNY Mendeecees Denis Buying His ‘Slide’ Erika A $49K Audi—But Does She Have Proof??
Mendeecees And Erika Feud On Instagram
If you watched the LHHNY reunion then no doubt your mouth dropped when Erika sent some shade to Yandy about her incarcerated “husband.”
As previously reported Mendeecees tried to ether Erika from jail with claims that she was nothing more than a “slide” who he slept with while dating his other baby mama Samantha.
“We met like 13 years ago,” said Menedeecees in a recorded phone call with LHHNY reunion host Nina Parker. “I was dating Samantha at the time—matter of fact, we was living together. And we [me & Erika] was just friends, we were cool.”
On Monday however Erika told a different side of the story and told Yandy that Mendeecees bought her an Audi—-while Yandy was PREGNANT with his child.
We buy “slides” Audis, now???
Mendeecees, or someone running his account while he’s in jail, has since posted a picture of the only Audi he’s ever bought; HIS.
But according to Erika, she’s got proof; hit the flip.
According to Erika THIS is the Audi Mendeecees bought her, a $49,000 Q7.
Oooop!
Wait, did he buy the R8 too??? And is that lil Mendeecees in the photo???
Yandy was also exposed for lying during the reunion.
She was apparently well aware that Kimbella crashed little Mendeecees’ birthday party and may have done so on her behalf.
Yandy agreed with a comment claiming that Mona Scott Young’s trying to make her look bad.
TheShadeRoom