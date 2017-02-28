Truuuuu! 2 Chainz Says His Escobar Lounge Has Recovered From A 59/U Health Score

On the come up….

2 Chainz Says His Restaurant Passed Latest Health Inspection

2 Chainz is assuring fans and Atlanta tourists that it’s safe to eat at his restaurant. The rapper’s Escobar Lounge made headlines last week after it failed a health inspection due to cross contamination of raw meat, mold in the ice machine and inadequate refrigerator temperatures.

Following that TMZ reported that he cleaned house at the Castleberry Hill-based establishment and fired 5 shift managers, replacing them with people with at least 5 years of restaurant experience.

Now 2 Chainz is proud to report that during a follow-up inspection, Escobar Lounge passed with flying colors going from a shockingly low 59/U, to a 92/A.

“Just like everything in life we had our ups and downs along the way, but we’re only getting stronger & better!” Chainz captioned a photo of the new health score.

The restaurant is a tapas-based establishment offering sliders, crab legs and a brunch menu.

Are YOU going to try out 2 Chainz’ Escobar Lounge???