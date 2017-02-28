Truuuuu! 2 Chainz Says His Escobar Lounge Has Recovered From A 59/U Health Score
2 Chainz is assuring fans and Atlanta tourists that it’s safe to eat at his restaurant. The rapper’s Escobar Lounge made headlines last week after it failed a health inspection due to cross contamination of raw meat, mold in the ice machine and inadequate refrigerator temperatures.
Following that TMZ reported that he cleaned house at the Castleberry Hill-based establishment and fired 5 shift managers, replacing them with people with at least 5 years of restaurant experience.
Now 2 Chainz is proud to report that during a follow-up inspection, Escobar Lounge passed with flying colors going from a shockingly low 59/U, to a 92/A.
“Just like everything in life we had our ups and downs along the way, but we’re only getting stronger & better!” Chainz captioned a photo of the new health score.
It's always been my dream to open @escobaratlanta invest back into the Atlanta community, employing people from my own community and I'm going to keep building. Just like everything in life we had our ups and downs along the way, but we're only getting stronger & better! Believe that!! God is Good #yeadatway #hatersgonsayitsphotoshopped #cantkeepagoodonedown #fromgramstogrammys #meetmeforbrunchBih aye @djesudd cue up @bigsean Bounce back
The restaurant is a tapas-based establishment offering sliders, crab legs and a brunch menu.
