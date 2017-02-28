‘Kini Clad Cassie Kicks It In Miami With Her BFF Puff

Cassie Has Some Fun In The Sun

Cassie spent some time this weekend working on her tan. The singer/model was photographed on Miami Beach wearing a tiny black and white bikini. You likey? The singer has really been showing out lately on her Instagram, but it doesn’t seem like she’s thirst trappin’ because she and Diddy seem to have reconciled.

Best Friend ❤ @diddy A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:46am PST

We can see why Diddy likes her so much. She’s a gorgeous girl with a great body who also seems to be genuinely sweet.

We’re happy to see them back on track. Do you like Diddy and Cassie as a couple?

Cass was kind enough to post up for a photo with a fan. At least we’re assuming that’s a fan.

Check out a few more photos below then hit the flip for the latest from Puff who actually posted up with another singer. Think you can guess which one?

SplashNews