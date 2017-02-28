Here’s What Foxy Brown Thinks About Being Dragged Into The Nicki VS Remy Beef

Shade files…

Foxy Brown Responds To ShETHER

A female rap legend is giving her thoughts on THAT scathing ShETHER diss.

Unless you’ve been living under the rock, then you’re well aware of the fact that Remy blasted Onika Maraj for “protecting” her accused child molester brother, for having exploding azz shots and for allegedly smashing Drake, Wayne and Hot 97’s Ebro.

If you reaaaally paid attention, however, then you’ll remember this line about some “deaf b***” having untreated gonorrhea;

“I kill rappers, and you good as dead, b***/Talkin’ s*** about me to a deaf b***/And usually I have sympathy for the impaired/But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea”

A number of people assumed she was talking about Foxy Brown, who of course went partially deaf for four months after suffering sudden sensorineural hearing loss.

Now Foxy’s jumping into the Remy VS Nicki mix and she’s sending a clear message; she’s ready.

After a fan wrote a long diatribe defending Foxy and Nicki and noting that Remy’s diss sounded like a Wendy Williams interview, Foxy agreed and added that she’s not into battles, just “body bags.”

“I don’t battle tho I #bodybag,” said Foxy.

Oh really???

Do YOU think Foxy should jump into the Nick VS Remy beef???

